Connolly Sarah T. Has $2.14 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 271.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 1.4% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 35,747.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 5,812,246 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 888.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after buying an additional 2,768,390 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Linde by 33.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,946,000 after buying an additional 2,282,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $410.71. The company had a trading volume of 975,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,519. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.56. The company has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

