Connolly Sarah T. Sells 495 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Connolly Sarah T. trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 5,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 187,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.97. 1,020,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.97 and a 200 day moving average of $236.46. The company has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.