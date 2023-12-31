Connolly Sarah T. Sells 500 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Connolly Sarah T. lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 308,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,096.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 172,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after buying an additional 157,832 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $81.22. 2,170,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,879. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

