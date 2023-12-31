Connolly Sarah T. Takes Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in BP by 202.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $35.40. 3,688,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,087,701. The company has a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. BP’s payout ratio is 20.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on BP. TD Securities lowered their target price on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.10.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

