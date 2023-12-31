Contrasting Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) & BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chipotle Mexican Grill 12.27% 45.26% 16.14% BAB 13.01% 14.49% 10.27%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chipotle Mexican Grill $8.63 billion 7.27 $899.10 million $42.16 54.24 BAB $3.29 million 1.59 $430,000.00 $0.06 12.00

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and BAB’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chipotle Mexican Grill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and BAB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chipotle Mexican Grill 0 7 18 0 2.72 BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus target price of $2,188.19, indicating a potential downside of 4.32%. Given Chipotle Mexican Grill’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Chipotle Mexican Grill is more favorable than BAB.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of BAB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats BAB on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

