Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

CORT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $60,104.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $60,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $65,890.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $159,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,415. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

