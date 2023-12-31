CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 16.7 %

NYSE:CORR opened at $0.35 on Thursday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

