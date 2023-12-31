Critical Survey: Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME) & Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL)

Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME – Get Free Report) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Flame Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Flame Acquisition and Battalion Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flame Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Battalion Oil 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Battalion Oil has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 93.55%. Given Battalion Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Battalion Oil is more favorable than Flame Acquisition.

This table compares Flame Acquisition and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flame Acquisition N/A N/A -11.34% Battalion Oil -17.33% -20.89% -3.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Flame Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Flame Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flame Acquisition and Battalion Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flame Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A Battalion Oil $250.32 million 0.63 $18.54 million ($3.04) -3.16

Battalion Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Flame Acquisition.

Summary

Battalion Oil beats Flame Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flame Acquisition

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies. Flame Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

