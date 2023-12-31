Critical Survey: National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) vs. Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX)

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) and Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for National CineMedia and Starbox Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 0 1 1 0 2.50 Starbox Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

National CineMedia currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.85%. Given National CineMedia’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Starbox Group.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

National CineMedia has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starbox Group has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares National CineMedia and Starbox Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia 414.03% N/A -5.03% Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Starbox Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of National CineMedia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Starbox Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National CineMedia and Starbox Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $249.20 million 1.61 -$28.70 million N/A N/A Starbox Group $7.19 million 2.00 $3.60 million N/A N/A

Starbox Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National CineMedia.

Summary

Starbox Group beats National CineMedia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. The company is also engaged in the sale of online and mobile advertising through its Noovie Audience Accelerator product, as well as a suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Noovie Shuffle, Noovie Trivia, and Name That Movie to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. It offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants. The company operates GETBATS website and mobile app that feature cash rebates from merchants in over 20 industries, such as automotive, beauty and health, books and media, electronics, fashion, food and beverages, groceries and pets, home and living, and sports and entertainment; SEEBATS website and mobile app, a video streaming platform, which designs and optimizes online advertisements, and distribute advertisements for various industries, including luxury property development, medical services, retail jewelry sales, and real estate agencies; and PAYBATS websites and mobile app, an e-payment solution that provides payment solutions to merchants. In addition, it offers network marketing services. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

