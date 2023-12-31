CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in December

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 246.1 days.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRRF remained flat at $10.46 during midday trading on Friday. 6,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $12.44.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.