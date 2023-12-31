Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

Several research firms recently commented on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFR opened at $108.49 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $139.33. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.19.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

