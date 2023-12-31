CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.96.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CyberArk Software

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR opened at $219.05 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $222.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -92.82 and a beta of 1.04.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.