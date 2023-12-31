D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Increased by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI stock remained flat at $151.98 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.42. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.10 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

