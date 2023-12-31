Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,718,427,000 after purchasing an additional 866,600 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,221,386,000 after acquiring an additional 559,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $231.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,091. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The company has a market capitalization of $170.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

