Dero (DERO) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

Dero (DERO) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Dero has a total market cap of $39.74 million and approximately $15,449.99 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00006579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,582.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00174004 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.37 or 0.00616129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009307 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00052164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.93 or 0.00392002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.28 or 0.00219057 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000738 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,184,926 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

