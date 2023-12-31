dForce USD (USX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $30.89 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $30.89 million and $1,017.50 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00174004 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00017684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009307 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000430 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,234,846 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99187331 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $6,155.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

