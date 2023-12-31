Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.10) to GBX 2,950 ($37.48) in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,469. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.39 and its 200 day moving average is $158.77.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

