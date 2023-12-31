DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 81,642.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,009,000 after buying an additional 7,565,778 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in DocuSign by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,574,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,708,000 after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares during the period. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 72.5% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 4,122,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,574 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $834,047.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $834,047.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 701,526 shares of company stock valued at $31,778,383 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $59.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $69.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

