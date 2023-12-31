Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Dolby Laboratories accounts for 1.8% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $14,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,945,778 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,242. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average is $84.03. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.52 and a 1-year high of $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.25%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

