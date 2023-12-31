DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET) Shares Sold by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. reduced its position in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,780 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in DUET Acquisition were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DUET Acquisition by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DUET Acquisition by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 430,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of DUET Acquisition by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in DUET Acquisition by 25.4% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 438,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 88,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

DUET Acquisition Stock Performance

DUET Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

DUET Acquisition Company Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

