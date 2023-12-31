Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

