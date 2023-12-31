Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Editas Medicine from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Editas Medicine from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Editas Medicine from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.38.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $827.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 792.70%. The company had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1171.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

