Elevai Labs, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ELAB) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Elevai Labs’ (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, January 1st. Elevai Labs had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 21st. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Elevai Labs’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Elevai Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELAB opened at $1.83 on Friday. Elevai Labs has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

About Elevai Labs

Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.

