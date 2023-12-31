ELIS (XLS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.64 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $5,602.96 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00021573 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,643.98 or 1.00013460 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012000 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010954 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00177825 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02821548 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,098.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.