Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $371,000 in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at $732,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at $12,483,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 79.4% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 14.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 20,208 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 11.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $411,364.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,845.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,532 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DV shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 2.4 %

DV stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $42.51.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

