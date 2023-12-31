Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ennis by 276.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ennis by 177.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ennis by 57.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ennis by 82.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE EBF opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $567.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.44.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ennis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

