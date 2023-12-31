Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIC. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares during the period. 31.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE GIC opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $39.74.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $354.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.14 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 5.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

