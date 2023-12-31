Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Flywire by 457.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $89,832.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $89,832.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $337,179.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,312 shares in the company, valued at $29,115,452.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

