Ellsworth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $29.23 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $29.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

