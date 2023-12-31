Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXPE. Barclays lowered Expedia Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised Expedia Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.68.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $151.79 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.19 and its 200-day moving average is $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,492,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,477 shares of company stock worth $10,980,725. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 20.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,577 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,693 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

