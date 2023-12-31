Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Up 40.5% in December

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the November 30th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fagron Stock Performance

ARSUF stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. Fagron has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69.

Get Fagron alerts:

Fagron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, delivers personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients worldwide. It operates in three segments: Essentials, Brands, and Compounding Services. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.