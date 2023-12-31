FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 1,121 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE VZ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.70. 16,222,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,169,746. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

