FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires New Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAXF. CWM LLC purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,202,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 298,329 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,424,000 after buying an additional 152,687 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 898.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 53,594 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 458,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 47,308 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

TAXF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.96. The stock had a trading volume of 65,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,578. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $51.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.