FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 224 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $295.67. 2,300,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,011. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

