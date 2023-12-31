FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,908 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Capital One Financial lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.88. 2,197,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

