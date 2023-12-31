FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.60.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $660.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,170. The company has a market capitalization of $292.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $602.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

