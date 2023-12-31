FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $30.67 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,399 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.33% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $30,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $70.33.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

