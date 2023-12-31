FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $1.53 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 49.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $661,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,984,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TRV traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $190.49. 1,048,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.54.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

