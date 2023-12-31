FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,061 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,880,000 after acquiring an additional 707,740 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.96. 1,112,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,039. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $83.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

