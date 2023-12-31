FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 290,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after acquiring an additional 25,959 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.01. 230,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,814. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

