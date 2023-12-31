FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases 425 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.2 %

CME traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,036. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

