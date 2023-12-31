FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 542 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,845. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

