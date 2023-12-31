FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 720 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.35. 7,727,481 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

