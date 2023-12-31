Fetch.ai Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $576.72 million and approximately $50.01 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00092943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00032654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00025656 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 829,095,876 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

