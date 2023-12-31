Financial Guidance Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 5.6% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.41. 3,543,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,791. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.19.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

