Financial Guidance Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 2.4% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,024.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.91. 2,356,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,942. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.69. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.