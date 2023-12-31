Financial Guidance Group Inc. Has $644,000 Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. decreased its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Bentley Systems accounts for approximately 0.5% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BSY. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 53,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $2,607,687.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,644,605 shares in the company, valued at $372,598,047.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 53,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $2,607,687.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,644,605 shares in the company, valued at $372,598,047.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $3,261,314.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,653,450.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,152 shares of company stock worth $9,848,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

