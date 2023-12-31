Financial Review: HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) vs. Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN)

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) and Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares $218.18 million 2.14 $44.19 million $3.08 8.74 Wayne Savings Bancshares $28.55 million 1.85 $9.00 million $3.71 6.47

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Wayne Savings Bancshares. Wayne Savings Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeTrust Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

HomeTrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HomeTrust Bancshares and Wayne Savings Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeTrust Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

HomeTrust Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.13%. Given HomeTrust Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HomeTrust Bancshares is more favorable than Wayne Savings Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares 20.48% 11.84% 1.24% Wayne Savings Bancshares 22.98% 18.65% 1.15%

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats Wayne Savings Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations. Its loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also provides small business administration loans, equipment finance leases, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services. In addition, it invests in debt securities issued by the United States government agencies and government-sponsored enterprises, municipal and corporate bonds, commercial paper, and certificates of deposit insured by the federal deposit insurance corporation. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgage, commercial, installment, residential and nonresidential real estate, commercial real estate, residential construction, multi-family real estate, land, commercial business, consumer, home, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, furniture and appliance, agriculture, and term loans, as well as lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers retirement planning, investment advisory, insurance, and wealth management and trust services. Further, it provides overdraft protection, re-order check, remote deposit capture, merchant, sweep, online and mobile banking, and bill pay services, as well as debit, credit, and gift cards. Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Wooster, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.