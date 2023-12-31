First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

AG stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.21.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 59.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

See Also

