First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Up 130.7% in December

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, an increase of 130.7% from the November 30th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHI. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 41,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of FTHI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.36. 134,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,760. The stock has a market cap of $299.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $21.63.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
